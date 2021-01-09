Congressional Black Caucus says law enforcement ‘complicit’ in Capitol attack, demands investigation

Rep. André Carson and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), along with several others in the CBC, said they support an investigation into the events of Jan. 6 that found insurrectionists violently taking over the U.S. Capitol Building in support of outgoing President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen.

Carson said the FBI should examine the video footage and determine which police officers were complicit in “aiding and abetting” the insurrectionists, and to identify and arrest everyone who broke into the Capitol. He added that the attempted coup reminded him of the hatred he experienced during a health care debate in 2010, when he and the late Rep. John Lewis were attacked with racial slurs. Thus, to Carson, the attempted coup came as no surprise to him.

Carson, a former police officer, added that it was also not surprising that law enforcement allowed insurrectionists to storm the Capitol, describing police as “empathizers and sympathizers” during the attempted coup. Moreover, Carson echoed the reporting of the Defender’s Oct 1, 2020 article “Do White Supremacists Exist Within the Police Force,” when he said law enforcement is a safe haven for white supremacists and nationalists.

Rep. Karen Bass, the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said those who broke into the Capitol “were the same people that scream about law and order when there are Black Lives Matter protests. The people that are attacking Capitol Police officers were the same people that say they stand with the police.”

Congressional Black Caucus member Cleaver said the insurrectionists were treated with “velvet gloves,” a sentiment made apparent when most of the mob were allowed to leave the building without being beaten, shot or arrested.

Cleaver noted the glaring disparity in arrest numbers when comparing the 52 arrests reported in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 coup attempt and law enforcement’s actions during Black Lives Matter protests after the killing of George Floyd in May, when 289 protesters were arrested in one day.

Cleaver offered a consistent refrain from Blacks across the country when he opined that had the Jan 6 event been a Black Lives Matter march, President Donald Trump would have called out the National Guard, U.S. Marshals and the FBI.

According to Cleaver, “a mob of anarchists attempted a coup d’etat” and compromised democracy.

Carson adds his name to a growing list of elected officials who blame Trump and his allies for the attempted coup, saying that he incited violence through his inflammatory rhetoric, and called for his immediate removal through the 25th Amendment. And like President-elect Joe Biden, Carson labeled insurrectionists who stormed the capitol “unpatriotic” and “domestic terrorists” that posed a significant threat to national security.

“I hope now we can see the importance of how power can corrupt absolutely,” Carson said.

Cleaver added that many of his colleagues are now wary of working with the Republican lawmakers who objected to certifying the election results because of unfounded allegations of election fraud.

One poll found that 45% of GOP lawmakers supported the violent insurrectionists.

“The challenges from these Republicans are not only politically problematic, but they also are racially problematic because they are targeting and trying to delegitimize Black voters,” said Clarence Lusane, American University political science professor.

Carson, on the other hand, hopes that the next administration will bring bipartisan legislation on issues such as infrastructure and transportation, climate change, education, national security and strengthening ties overseas.

