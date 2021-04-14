The family of Dominique Williams has spoken out after he was fatally shot by an off-duty police officer.

Multiple relatives have shared with the Washington Post how the killing of their loved one has impacted their lives. Williams, 32, was fatally shot in the back by off-duty police officer David Hall Dixon outside of a residential complex in Takoma Park, Md on April 7. Dixon claimed he assumed Williams and others were stealing a vehicle and fired shots. The family is rightfully outraged at the death.

“He became the judge, jury and executioner on his own free will,” said Erica Teel, a cousin to the Post. “Our family is devastated by this.”

“What he did was cruel,” Malik Teel, Williams’s brother added.

“He loved living life,” Teel said. “He lived each day to the fullest. . . . My cousin was not just anybody. He cared about his family, and we cared about him dearly as well.”

James Johnson, 38, was also killed by Dixon during the incident. Both men died on the way to the hospital. A third victim Michael Thomas was also injured. theGrio reported Dixon was taken into custody on Friday. According to Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy, he is being held without bond.

He is charged with two counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, and two counts of second-degree murder, and attempted second-degree murder.