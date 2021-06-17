As part of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Caucus’ Diversity in Tech Summit came the news that HP, Lincoln Financial Group and Micron have joined the HBCU Partnership Challenge.

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., at a Democratic voting rally in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2018. AP photo by Gerry Broome,

Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC-12) and Rep. French Hill (R-AR-02), co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional HBCU Caucus, announced the new corporate members of the challenge that seeks to promote greater engagement and support between private companies and HBCUs.

Micron and HP are also announcing their support for the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act, Reps. Adams and Hill’s landmark infrastructure legislation for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“HP has a rich legacy in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. As a founding member of the National HBCU Business Deans Roundtable, HP launched an innovative 3D printing program at North Carolina A&T last year, and this will be the fifth year hosting the annual HP HBCU Business Challenge. We’re united with the HBCU Business Deans in our shared commitment to foster the next generation of diverse talent in technology,” said Lesley Slaton Brown, chief diversity officer at HP Inc.

“We’re also actively engaged with Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, which has led us to proudly accept the HBCU Partnership Challenge,” Slaton Brown continued. “We recognize as a company we can’t combat systemic racism or inequality alone, and this type of public-private sector partnership will strengthen efforts to break down barriers and increase access to opportunities for Black and African American students.”

“Micron has a track record in partnering with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and we are proud to amplify those efforts by joining the HBCU Partnership Challenge and supporting the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act,” said Sharawn Connors, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Micron. “We are passionate about inspiring the next generation of innovators and value the opportunity to engage with academia to identify new ways to cultivate a diverse and inclusive workforce.”

“I am excited to announce HP, Lincoln Financial Group, and Micron are joining the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus’ HBCU Partnership Challenge,” said Adams. “Right now, our HBCUs are face major challenge. I applaud all of our private partners for taking the pledge at such a critical time, and leaning in to create 21st century opportunity for the institutions and students who need our help the most.”

“I am delighted to see so many companies participate in the HBCU Caucus’ HBCU Partnership Challenge – including recent additions HP, Lincoln Financial Group, and Micron,” said Rep. Hill. “HBCU partnership challenge companies provide HBCU students with the opportunity to be prepared for our workforce. I applaud these companies as they partner with HBCUs and work to carve out career opportunities for our HBCU students and graduates.”

The Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus’ Partnership Challenge encourages participating organizations to make greater investments in HBCUs. In addition to the Partnership Challenge, the Caucus hosts numerous events every year including HBCU STEAM Day of Action, HBCU Day, and the Diversity in Tech Summit. For more information, please contact Sam Spencer (Sam.Spencer@mail.house.gov).

Congresswoman Alma Adams represents North Carolina’s 12th Congressional District (Charlotte) and serves as Vice Chair of the House Committee on Agriculture. Additionally, she serves on the House Financial Services Committee and the House Education & Labor Committee, where she serves as Chair of the Workforce Protections Subcommittee. In 2015, she founded the first bipartisan Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Caucus in Congress.