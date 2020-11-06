Judge nixes Trump bid to stop Philly vote count

U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond has denied a bid by President Donald Trump’s campaign to stop the vote count in Philadelphia over observer access, urging the two sides to instead forge an agreement.

Diamond suggested each party be allowed 60 observers inside a hall convention center downtown where the final ballots are being tallied. This developed as the nation continued to wait to see whether Biden or Trump were able to claim Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.

An appointee of Republican President George W. Bush, Diamond chastened the lawyers as both sides bickered about who was following the rules and reminded them they are officers of the court.

“Really, can’t we be responsible adults here and reach an agreement?” the exasperated judge asked. “The whole thing could (soon) be moot.”

Republicans went to court Thursday afternoon to complain that election officials in the Democratic-led city were ignoring a state court order they’d won earlier in the day to give them a closer view of ballot processing.

Moreover, in some states Republicans were fighting to stop votes, while in other states these same Republicans were calling for votes to continue being counted.

