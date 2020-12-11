Kaepernick teams with Ben & Jerry’s, launches ‘Change the Whirled’ ice cream

Civil rights activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, has teamed with Ben & Jerry’s to launch a new ice cream flavor called “Change the Whirled,” a name that plays on the social activism of Kaepernick.

The Kaepernick-inspired new flavor is a vegan non-dairy frozen dessert, and will launch in 2021. Ben & Jerry’s, who have a long history of supporting social justice issues, were inspired by Kaepernick’s commitment to social and racial justice in this country to be a corporate teammate of Kaepernick, who has been black-balled from the NFL for bringing attention to the nation’s history of police violence inflicted upon Black people, with police receiving no repercussions.

The official statement reads, “We are so inspired by Colin Kaepernick’s bold activism for racial justice that we did what we do best: We whipped up a euphoric flavor to honor his work,” read an official statement from Ben & Jerry’s.

The statement further said, “Change The Whirled Non-Dairy is made with sunflower butter and is 100% certified vegan, just like Kaepernick himself. And Kaepernick’s portion of the proceeds go to Know Your Rights Camp, an organization he founded to empower Black and Brown youth and elevate the voices of the next generation of racial justice leaders.”

We’ve teamed up with @Kaepernick7! Introducing Change the Whirled Non-Dairy, the flavor that’s supporting the fight to dismantle systems of oppression and empower Black and Brown people. Coming to freezers in 2021! Learn more: https://t.co/7c0Se2vut4 pic.twitter.com/LY90ObEwCj — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) December 10, 2020

This past September Ben & Jerry’s launched Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America, a podcast in partnership with Vox Media that seeks to “take a deep look at our country’s lesser-known history of racial injustice and show how legally-enforced discrimination and state-sanctioned brutality continued long after slavery ended,” and is based on a film bearing the same name.

For those wondering what Change the Whirled will taste like, it is describes as a “caramel non-dairy frozen dessert with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls & chocolate cookie swirls,” a sweet treat just in time for winter.

-theGrio