By Aswad Walker

Aaron McGruder’s critically-acclaimed animated series, “The Boondocks,” featured Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in one of the show’s most memorable, and some consider most controversial episodes.

Episode nine of season one (2006) was titled “Return of the King.” The premise: when MLK was shot in 1968, rather than die, he went into a coma. The episode centers around King awakening in the 21st century to a society and world much different than the one he knew.

In some ways, because of vast changes in the culture, King might seem out of step and understandably behind the times. However, King’s “old-school” principles and positions step in to offer a sharp, pointed and much-needed critique of the U.S., and more particularly, Black people and the activities in which we are engaged and those in which we have yet to engage.

In the spirit of that episode and the questions it demands, we consider where MLK would stand on Black and U.S. reality in 2022. Here are some of MLK’s own words that seem to speak to Black Lives Matter and Black Power/progress.

BLACK LIVES MATTER

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”

“The hottest place in Hell is reserved for those who remain neutral in times of great moral conflict.”

“There comes a time when the cup of endurance runs over, and men are no longer willing to be plunged into the abyss of despair.”

“True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice. The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

“We know through painful experience that freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor. It must be demanded by the oppressed.”

“The time is always right to do what is right.”

“For when people get caught up with that which is right and they are willing to sacrifice for it, there is no stopping point short of victory.”

“Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable…Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.”

“I submit that an individual who breaks a law that conscience tells him is unjust, and who willingly accepts the penalty of imprisonment in order to arouse the conscience of the community over its injustice, is in reality expressing the highest respect for law.”

“The hope of a secure and livable world lies with disciplined nonconformists who are dedicated to justice, peace and brotherhood.”

BLACK POWER & PROGRESS

“Black Power, in its broad and positive meaning, is a call to Black people to amass the political and economic strength to achieve their legitimate goals…The plantation and the ghetto were created by those who had power both to confine those who had no power and to perpetuate their powerlessness. The problem of transforming the ghetto is, therefore, a problem of power – a confrontation between the forces of power demanding change and the forces of power dedicated to preserving the status quo.”

“Black Power is a call for the pooling of Black financial resources to achieve economic security…If Black Power means the development of this kind of strength within the Negro community, then it is a quest for basic, necessary, legitimate power. Finally, Black Power is a psychological call to manhood.”

“We have also come to this hallowed spot to remind America of the fierce urgency of Now. This is no time to engage in the luxury of cooling off or to take the tranquilizing drug of gradualism. Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy.”