Another day, another episode of Black trauma.

The latest video recording of a Black person having a violent encounter with an overly-aggressive and violent police officer. From the video, the victim’s statement and eye witness testimonies, the entire incident was instigated by the officer, whose name has yet to be made public.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stted that she is “deeply concerned” over the video that shows the altercation between Nikkita Brown, a Black woman walking her dog, and a white police officer who manhandles her.

The incident reportedly occurred along the city’s lakefront early Saturday morning at North Avenue Beach in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood according to the reporting of ABC 7 Chicago .

The moment Brown was walking her dog along the lakefront and then physically assaulted by the officer was captured on cell phone video.

Brown can be heard screaming for help as she struggles with the CPD officer. Brown’s attorney, Keenan Saulter, said the altercation began after the officer asked Brown to leave the beach because it was closed. According to Brown, there were other people walking on the beach but she was the only one targeted; a targeting she asserts was because of her race.

“For some reason, this officer decided to specifically interact, and then ultimately address and attack Ms. Brown,” said Saulter.

According to Brown, witnesses and the video footage, Brown was already leaving the beach when the officer laid his hands on her. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is now investigating the attack, which by all accounts, was unprovoked.

“She was always in the process of leaving,” said Saulter. ” She was always walking out of the park.”

Once she made it home, Brown reportedly called 911 to have it on record with Chicago PD that the confrontation started while the unnamed officer was in his squad car, per the report.

Mayor Lightfoot posted on Twitter that she is “deeply concerned by what is depicted on the lakefront beach in that video. I am aware of the incident and it is currently under investigation.”

“What we do know is there was some closure of the beach, apparently, that preceded this interaction,” said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown during a news conference just days after the incident. “That is the extent of what we know. We don’t have an arrest apparently by this officer and don’t fully understand because we have not interviewed this officer and COPA will be in charge of that interview. I believe COPA has reached out to the person you see on video walking the dog that had a struggle with the officer. I believe they are initiating that conversation.”

Brown confirmed that the incident was captured on the officer’s body camera. It remains unclear when that video will be released. The superintendent called on the public to not overreact about the cell phone footage until the Citizen’s Office of Police Accountability completes its investigation.

“He did not serve & protect, he harassed & assaulted. Case closed. Fire him & pay up,” one Twitter user wrote.

The Chicago Police Department said in a tweet that they are working with COPA on the matter. As well, COPA confirmed in a tweet that they are “in communication with the woman’s attorney.”

“We absolutely want a full investigation,” Saulter said. “Our challenge is, we want this officer identified so we can formally make a complaint.”

