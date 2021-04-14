The Virginia branch of the NAACP has had enough of police brutality and is taking action.

“The fact that an officer who is supposed to ‘protect and serve’ felt embolden enough to state this is the root of the problem. This isn’t the first officer we have seen without fear of consequences for their actions,” said Robert N. Barnette Jr., president of the Virginia NAACP.

The request comes after a disturbing viral video has been released of two white Windsor police officers and a Black military veteran, U.S. Army second lieutenant, Caron Nazario.

In the video, he’s heard telling the officers he is afraid of exiting his vehicle, because they have guns drawn. The officer then inappropriately responds with “Yeah, you should be.”

The Army vet was pepper sprayed by the officers and has filed a complaint.

“[W]e believe that now is the time for Governor Ralph Northam to call a special session of the Virginia General Assembly to pass House Bill 2045 sponsored by Delegate Jeff Bourne to finally end qualified immunity,” said Da’Quan Marcell Love, NAACP Virginia’s executive director, in a press release.

The organization is requesting a session of the state’s legislature to pass the bill to end qualified immunity for all officers in the state.

“The Commonwealth has made tremendous progress over the last two years—banning no-knock warrants, curbing pretextual stops, mandating crisis intervention training for police, limiting the use of chokeholds, establishing civilian review boards—but there is more to do to ensure all Virginians are treated safely, and with basic respect, in interactions with police,” said a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

They claim they support police reform but have not specified qualified immunity.

New York City also voted to end the practice.

As per theGrio, New York City Council voted on several aspects of police reform, including qualified immunity. Qualified immunity protects local and state police from taking responsibility unless they go against an established constitutional right, per the National Conference of State Legislatures.