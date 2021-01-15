NBCUniversal collaborate with HBCUs to launch NBCU Academy

NBCUniversal News Group are putting their money where there mouth is regarding industry diversity with the creation of a new initiative, NBCU Academy, a new program that will help groom the next generation of journalists through hands-on training.

Students at several Historically Black colleges and universities will be the primary source of students targeted to take advantage of this opportunity. However, the program will also be offered at institutions serving mostly students of color and will include scholarships and access to NBCU News Group journalists globally.

A partial list of NBCU academic partners includes: Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York, NY, California State University, Fullerton in Fullerton, CA, Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, GA, Dallas College in Dallas, TX, Hampton University in Hampton, VA, Miami Dade College in Miami, FL, Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, NC, The City College of New York in New York, NY and Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans, LA.

“Creating an inclusive culture for journalism that represents the communities we serve is at the very core of what we do,” said Cesar Conde, NBCU News Group Chairman. “Through NBCU Academy, we have the opportunity to widen our extraordinary legacy by building on-ramps for a talented generation of journalists and storytellers who—for so long—may have been overlooked.”

Over the next two years, NBCU Academy will award $3.5 million in scholarships, funds coming from the $6.5 million invested into the program by NBCUniversal.

“We want to make sure that we give broader people exposure to the impact that journalists can have,” said Conde in an interview, per Variety. “We want to address any challenges, any barriers, whether they be economic, geographical, or in some cases, have to do with access to opportunity and education. This is an industry that is so fast-changing that it is very competitive, not only to get into but to stay relevant in.”

