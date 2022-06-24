The Supreme Court’s (SCOTUS) decision to overturn the Roe vs Wade decision now stands as another lever of systemic racism in the broken justice system.

Advocates for the landmark decision that protected a person’s right to have an abortion fear of the socioeconomic effects on Black and Brown communities.

Racial and ethnic minorities often receive low quality care than white people. The SCOTUS decision goes deeper than just the issues of Black maternal mortality, but rather exposes the failures of the US health care system.

According to the Associated Press, this decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

This decision came hours after The Biden Administration released a plan addressing the country’s maternal health crisis, seeking for states to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage and expand access to maternal services.

Here is what the people have to say about it.

See more For the idiots in the back…Roe vs Wade is not just about abortion. It overturns any medical decisions women can make about their bodies….including fertility issues and protections of matter of life or death. Guess who that harms the most? Black women at an alarming rate! — Holly Golightly (@MsAsh_Renee) June 24, 2022

See more One of the only benefits to Roe vs. Wade being overturned is that Black Women in America will be no longer be subjected to or targeted for this BS again. #WomensRights #RoeVsWade pic.twitter.com/Q4MNRH7lYg — You Found Me (@pepperlilly33) June 24, 2022

See more SCOTUS out here trying to break our souls. Our resolve. Our collective will towards justice. I would like to triumphantly declare that they won’t do it. But today I can’t even say that shit with confidence. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) June 24, 2022

See more The trauma of living in this country gets realer every week.



I’m disgusted. I’m terrified. I’m overwhelmed. I’m in shock.



I’m so scared for what this means for little Black girls and grown Black women, especially. — Gia Peppers (@GiaPeppers) June 24, 2022

See more They’re coming for same-sex marriage next. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 24, 2022

See more What is the government’s plan after this decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade? are they gonna provide FREE birth control and contraceptives and sexual health information (especially to black women and women of color who are affected a disproportionate rates)??????? — naz (@na3aretc) June 24, 2022