Ye vs. Trevor

Trevor Noah is coming to rapper Kanye West’s defense, saying he needs help, not attacks, after the rapper, 44, was banned for 24 hours from Instagram and then removed from a lineup of Grammy Awards performers at this year’s ceremony. West was under fire for leaving a racial slur on Noah’s Instagram page, where he took aim at the Daily Show star after he commented at length on the Donda artist’s split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and how the rapper has treated her amid their divorce.

In his initial remarks, which aired on Comedy Central, Noah said, “…what she’s going through is terrifying to watch. And it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave [toxic relationships].”

Citing personal examples (his mother was in an abusive marriage), Noah added, “What we’re seeing here is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

On Facebook

Ketanji Brown Jackson:

For all the qualified Black women who have to prove their talents to unqualified white men

Folks were glued to the TV as Ketanji Brown Jackson, with her extensive list of qualifications, was grilled by white men. Ketanji is an example of brilliant Black women who had the talent and the qualifications — but not the opportunity — to reach the apex of American society. Jackson’s achievements are a source of immense pride for anyone eager to see the country make the best use of all of its citizens. But the fact that it has taken this long for the first African American woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court is another reminder of how racism and sexism have robbed us of greatness.

What people are saying about the confirmation hearing…

“It’s going as expected. They know they cannot come off as obviously aggressive. So they try to hide their gotcha and shady questions in praise of her familial support and accomplishments. The cherry-picking of cases they find acceptable for other judges they’ve confirmed as well as her previous confirmations but now they simply cannot understand. The posturing and pretense is only endurable because I’m reveling in her poise! She’s got this…because though it’s new to them in considering her for this highest position I’m certain as a Black woman who’s been in respected positions, she’s well versed in handling them from her vantage point. Now let them hit the gavel on that!!” –KCherice Johnson

“Know that this isn’t her first time experiencing questions about her qualifications, experience or background. She’s had to be the best and brightest in most positions she’s had so she’s felt this type of “heat” before. Also she will bring a different perspective to the court by “being in the room”. None of the current justices have seen or experienced the justice system from all sides, defending clients, seeing the inner workings of law enforcement, achieving without privilege or connections or being a black woman and mother every day. She will be a true breath of fresh air to the Court.” -Kimberly Gamble

“Ted Cruz said he would not allow the hearings to be a circus, and he was a clown.” -Natasha Alford, Political Analyst

“The committee was throwing questions left and right but she was on top of her game! Even though she’s highly qualified white folks always think they’re going to trip a Sister off guard!” –Cynthia Cooper-Linebarger

“She is ready for him (Ted Cruz). Get her robe ready!” – Lydia E. Brew

“Cruz is an ass. But we know this! Sorry I have nothing deeper to add. He’s a total ass. That’s all I got.” –Paulette Johnson

On Twitter

Ted Cruz tried it

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has had a busy week. Also, on his hit list…Stacey Abrams. For the season four finale of Star Trek: Discovery, the Georgia governor hopeful guest starred as the President of the United Earth, which is no longer a member of the United Federation of Planets. In her scene, she arrives and discusses a plan for the United Earth to join the alliance again. It’s a dream come true for Abrams, who is a big Star Trek fan. Once executive producer Michelle Paradise found out how much she loved the show, she was called to star in the season finale. Well, of course, that was cause for this tweet from Cruz.

On Instagram…and everywhere else

Trevor Noah. Getty Images.

Houston rapper, Just Brittany riles up suburbanites

Just Brittany. Getty Images.

Houston recording artist Just Brittany irritated a lot of people who don’t live inside the beltway recently, when she released a video for a song called “Not Houston Freestyle.” Basically, she bashes folks in Missouri City, Pearland, Sugar Land, Humble, etc. who claim H-Town.

Brittany starts her version with, “Shout out to 713, 281, 832; I see they don’t like coming with facts because people be worried about clout first; How you in interviews claiming you Houston, when you were raised on the outskirts.”

Brittany, who has released seven albums, popped into the mainstream when she starred on Rick Ross’ competition show “Signed” on VH1 in 2017. Plenty of people on Twitter weighed in on their thoughts on the rap.

“It’s Just Brittany saying “Galveston is NOT Houston” Girl we know our area code.”

@cayjuynspyce

“Just Brittany is telling the truth. Those places are not Houston.”

“Just Brittany just mad she couldn’t perform at the Rodeo. Don’t make a wack ass Not Houston freestyle now.” @brittniayee

“Y’ll could’ve had anybody to make a “Not Houston” diss but y’all chose Just Brittany. She couldn’t kept that in the drafts.” @_Cheyyennee

“just Brittany basically said if you not from 3rd Ward you not from Houston.” @_maganxpaige

On Youtube 2022 Oscars Nominations

The 94th Academy Awards will air from Hollywood on ABC on March 27th. The 2022 Oscars will return to its original venue at The Dolby Theatre and will be produced by Will Packer (Girls Trip, Think Like a Man), which will be his first year involved.

It seems we may need to bring back #OscarsSoWhite as many Black films and TV series were left off of this year’s list. What happened to The Harder They Fall, Passing, Swan Song? And can we talk about how the Powerseries KEEPS getting overlooked, despite it being one of the most popular franchises on TV?

Still, we’re shouting out Best Actor nominees Will Smith (King Richard) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) (We’re predicting a win for Will). Aunjanue Ellis is expected to win Best Actress for King Richard and a Best Original Song nod for “Be Alive” (King Richard) by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson.