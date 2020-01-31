Popeyes launches clothing line inspired by comparisons to Beyonce’s Ivy Park brand

Popeyes said Wednesday it plans to sell a limited-edition clothing line that looks familiar to members of the Beyhive.

To build buzz for her first collaboration with Adidas, Beyonce sent out large boxes filled with orange, maroon and white clothing from her Ivy Park capsule collection to celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon and Ellen DeGeneres. The actresses and influencers quickly posted videos and photos of the containers being unboxed.

The stunt worked. The gender-neutral activewear sold out within hours.

Twitter users quickly noticed that the color scheme of the jackets, jumpsuits, shoes and accessories was similar to that of the Popeyes’ logo and uniform design.

OMG! Beyonce designed her Ivy Park x Adidas collection in the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich color way. I stan a marketing Queen! 😂 #IvyParkXAdidas pic.twitter.com/BcTjjq5STS — Angela Mack (@AngelaDMack) January 18, 2020

Y’all. Beyoncé choose that color scheme because she knew that it would sell out as fast as the Popeyes chicken sandwich did 🤯 #FnBrillant — Kenneka Cook (@KennekaC) January 19, 2020

Not one to miss a social media moment, Popeyes sprang into action. Items from the chicken chain’s work uniform are now featured in That Look from Popeyes clothing collection and will be available while supplies last. All proceeds will go to the Popeyes Foundation.

The company, a unit of Restaurant Brands International, said the models on the collection’s website are actual Popeyes employees.

Popeyes is no stranger to social media fame. Last summer, its viral Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A sparked massive sales of its new chicken sandwich. The sandwich, which quickly sold out, accounted for about 30% of Popeyes sales in the time it was available, according to Eric Gonzalez, an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

In announcing preliminary results for the fourth quarter on Jan. 13, Carrols Restaurant Group, which operates Popeyes restaurants, said sales at its Popeye’s locations rose 21.2% over last year.

Carrols is the largest franchisee of Burger King restaurants in the U.S. and owns some Popeye’s restaurants. The clothing collection isn’t Popeyes’ first foray into fast-food fashion. Popeyes Ugly Christmas Sweater sold out in less than 14 hours when it was released in December.

Other restaurants like McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A offer food-themed clothing and accessories all year, including umbrellas patterned like sesame seed buns and onesies emblazoned with “little nugget.”

–CNBC