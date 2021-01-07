Rep. Ilhan Omar drafting articles of impeachment against Trump

Several Democrats headlined by “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN) are calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment for his active incitement of a coup to overthrow the results of the 2020 Presidential election after a violent, angry mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives and removed from office by the United States Senate,” wrote Omar. “We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”

The day after the Georgia runoff to determine the winner of two U.S. that would determine the balance of power in the senate, races won by the two Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff, a large horde of men and women sporting MAGA hats, confederate flags and pro-Trump paraphernalia stormed passed on-duty police that put up little or no resistance and forced the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden‘s 306-232 Electoral College win to be postponed. Just prior to the act some are labelling domestic terrorism, the same group of anarchists were egged on by President Donald Trump who urged them to march on the Capitol during his remarks.

According to CNBC, the U.S. Capitol was finally secured late in the early evening hours after hours of chaos and violence that had U.S. lawmakers running for their lives, and barricading themselves in their offices and other undisclosed locations. The violent attack took place while lawmakers were in the process of certifying the Electoral College count re-confirming the victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be the nation’s new president and vice president come Inauguration Day, January 20.

“Running for our lives as Members of Congress in the United States is really devastating and totally shocking,” Omar tweeted amid the breach of the Capitol building, adding that she was “safe, but heartbroken.”

The president praised the mob on Twitter and told them to go home in a brief video, while continuing to claim the election was stolen both from him and from the anarchists who took over the Capitol building.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) wrote on Twitter that Trump “has been encouraging these domestic terrorists since before the election.”

“The Cabinet must remove him today or the House must impeach,” she added.

Trump was impeached in December 2019 by the House of Representatives for abusing his power and obstructing Congress making him the third president in history to be impeached. None, however, were actually removed from office after their impeachment. Richard Nixon resigned from office before the Senate had a chance to vote on whether or not he would be officially removed.

Trump was charged with high crimes and misdemeanors for attempting to get the Ukraine president to investigate his Democratic political rivals. No House Republicans supported either of the two articles of impeachment and nearly all House Democrats supported the measures, according to CNN.

“Vice President Pence can help put down this attempted coup if he wants to,” U.S. Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) wrote of the attack on the U.S Capitol. “I’m circulating a letter urging him to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. If he doesn’t, then Congress should go ahead and impeach the President.”

Omar’s move to impeach Trump has a tough rode to hoe. Currently, House leaders are not supporting Omar’s call, with some leaning on the fact that Trump has only two weeks left in the White House before his term ends. Omar and others seeking Trump’s impeachment contend that his actions justify his impeachment regardless of how many days he has left in office.

