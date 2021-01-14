Rep. Sherrill asserts Capitol colleagues gave ‘reconnaissance’ tours day before Capitol riot

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) revealed publicly via a Facebook Live broadcast, that she witnessed members of Congress leading “suspicious” people through the Capitol on Jan. 5, the day before the violent riots occurred.

“We can’t have a democracy if members of Congress are actively helping the president overturn the election’s results,” Sherrill remarked. “I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him; those members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 — a reconnaissance for the next day; those members of Congress that incited this violent crowd; those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy; I’m going to see they are held accountable, and if necessary, ensure that they don’t serve in Congress.”

According to Politico, the specific members have not been identified. However, more than two dozen House Democrats are demanding information from Capitol security officials about “suspicious” visitors to the building.

Members of Congress, including Sherrill, signed a letter asking security officials to reveal any logbooks of visitors if available, especially if they include names of those admitted to the building by lawmakers.

Sherrill, whose current term ends on Jan. 3, 2023, served in the U.S. Navy from 1994 to 2003 and worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. She also worked as a private practice attorney.

“Many of the Members who signed this letter, including those of us who have served in the military and are trained to recognize suspicious activity, as well as various members of our staff, witnessed an extremely high number of outside groups in the complex on Tuesday, Jan. 5,” the letter stated.

“It is important that we feel safe in the halls of Congress, and we applaud the Sergeant at Arms (SAA) and US Capitol Police (USCP) for their efforts. But the fact remains that there were unusually large groups of people throughout the Capitol who could only have gained access to the Capitol Complex from a member of Congress or a member of their staff.”

Member of “The Squad,” New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has had a target on her back since she took office, a target placed their by incessant GOP attacks upon her, understandably feared for her life during the insurrection. Like, Sherrill, Ocasio-Cortez went live on social media via an Instagram audience of 100,000, to share her Jan. 6 experience and answer questions.

“I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me, and I don’t even know if I can disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die. You have all of those thoughts where, at the end of your life, these thoughts come rushing to you,” she says. “That’s what happened to a lot of us on Wednesday. I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. And not just in a general sense, but in a very specific sense,” she said.

-theGrio