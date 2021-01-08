‘SoHo Karen’ Miya Ponsetto finally arrested for assaulting Black teen

Miya Ponsetto, labeled “SoHo Karen” by Black Twitter falsely accusing a Black teen of stealing her cell phone and attacking him at a New York City hotel, has finally been arrested after nearly two weeks.

According to TMZ, Ponsetto was taken into custody in Los Angeles after being located as a result of a collaborative investigation led by the Ventura County Sheriff’s office and NYPD. Ponsetto, who is originally from California, returned to her home state soon after attacking Keyon Harrold Jr. on Dec. 26 incident. According to reports, she had been evading law enforcement at her mother’s home. However, Black Twitter has asked the question, how hard could law enforcement have been looking for “SoHo Karen” if she were eventually found holed up at her mother’s house.

The 22-year-old faces charges for assaulting Harrold Jr., the 14-year-old son of famed musician Keyon Harrold.

Cell phone footage shot by the senior Harrold captured the assault that found Ponsetto inside the Arlo SoHo Hotel accusing Harrold Jr. of stealing her iPhone. Ponsetto also dragged the youth to the ground after charging at him.

Despite initially claiming she was the one who was assaulted, security footage later confirmed that Ponsetto was the only aggressor. Just prior to her arrest, Ponsetto, according to her legal team, suffers from anxiety, and the loss of her phone triggered the attack.

Since the incident, the Harrold family’s legal representation has publicly demanded that Ponsetto be arrested. Yet, Ponsetto remained at large for nearly a month after the attack on a Black youth.

According to TMZ, Ponsetto has a history with breaking the law, including being arrested twice for a DUI in 2020. She was also charged for public intoxication with her mother in Beverly Hills.

-theGrio