‘SoHo Karen,’ Miya Ponsetto now blaming anxiety for attack on Black teen

In the latest chapter of “Karens Gone Wild,” Miya Ponsetto, aka “SoHo Karen,” is claiming anxiety is to blame for her attack against 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. after accusing the teenager of stealing her iPhone.

According to TMZ, Sheren Ghatan, Ponsetto’s attorney, claims Ponsetto suffers from anxiety, a disorder that triggered her violent assault of a Black child, who happens to be the son a famed musician Keyon Harrold.

Noted attorney Ben Crump call upon New York law enforcement to bring charges against Ponsetto after she verbally and physically attacked Harold Jr., an assault that was captured HarroldJr.’s father on his camera. Upon release of the footage, the video went viral.

Almost predictably, Ponsetto eventually “found” her iPhone when it was returned by an Uber driver whose vehicle she had mistakenly left the device in.

“As this year of racial awareness is drawing to a close, it’s deeply troubling that incidents like this one, in which a Black child is viewed as and treated like a criminal, continue to happen,” the statement issued by Crump read according to the report. “Compounding the injustice, the hotel manager defaulted to calling on 14-year-old Keyon to prove his innocence, documenting that we have two justice systems in America and that Black people are treated as guilty until proven innocent.”

With her identity now pubic, “SoHo Karen” Ponsetto has offered multiple excuses for her inexcusable behavior. She first took the victim route, reaching out to CNN under the condition of anonymity, and claiming to be assaulted by the 14-year-old, though video evidence and eyewitnesses prove her claim to be false.

After viewing the video, Rodney Harrison, the NYPD chief of detectives, announced, “we’re now looking to charge this individual with assault and maybe even look at grand larceny or maybe even attempted robbery.” However, while NYPD claimed they could not find Ponsetto, her photo was captured by numerous New Yorkers and posted all over social media.

According to TMZ, Ponsetto, a native of California who was in New York visiting, claims to have been experiencing anxiety attacks for a while and was triggered by losing her phone in an unfamiliar city. Nicole Ponsetto, the perpetrator’s mother, backs up her daughter’s anxiety claims. The mother-daughter tandem that had reportedly been arrested for refusing to leave a five-star Beverly Hills hotel while drunk months before the attack on the younger Harrold, claim the incident was not racially motivated.

Whether Ponsetto’s anxiety is real or merely an excuse, Harrold Jr is reportedly dealing with the very real trauma brought on my the Karen attack. TheGrio reported 14-year-old Harrold Jr. is now seeking therapy after the ordeal. According to the report, the teenager asked his father, “Why me?” after the now-viral moment.

