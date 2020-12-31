‘SoHo Karen’ now claims she’s the victim

The woman some are calling “SoHo Karen,” and others “iPhone Karen,” guilty of falsely accosting and falsely accusing the 14-year-old son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold of stealing her iPhone, is claiming to be the real victim of the recent interaction.

The woman in question recently reached out to CNN to share her side of the incident via a 20-minute phone interview, during which she claimed to have approached Arlo Hotel security, the venue where the incident occurred, to report that her iPhone had been stolen in hopes of discovering the perpetrator.

The woman, who CNN chose not to publicly name, though internet sleuths claim is Cassandra Medina, said she told another guest at the hotel to “empty their pocket” keying in on the 14-year-old child, Keyon Harrold Jr.

According to the woman, “That’s when everything got a little bit more serious.”

According to CNN, the woman was “rambling” during the interview and expressed concern that the viral video did not show her true character.

“Of course I worry. That’s not who I am. I actually… try very hard to make sure that I am always doing the right thing,” said “iPhone Karen” to CNN.

The woman then took it a step further by claiming she was assaulted during the altercation, though video evidence shows that she was the only aggressor out of all individuals involved, lunging at the musician’s son.

The 20-minute interview is all CNN was able to get out of the woman, as the cable news giant stated that the follow-up texts and phones messages they left for her to gather more statements and requesting proof of her claims have gone ignored.

According to Harrold Sr., minutes after the incident was recorded the woman’s phone was returned to her by an Uber driver. Harrold Sr. also noted that the woman, with phone in hand that she left in an Uber, did not apologize to him or his son after her false accusations and attacks upon the youth. Harrold Sr. added that the hotel did not apologize either for their role in assisting “iPhone Karen” in trying to get the innocent minor to hand over his phone.

In the video, Harrold Sr. refused to allow neither the “Karen” nor the hotel manager to take his son’s phone to prove his innocence for a crime he did not commit.

An Arlo spokesman later issued an apology to Harrold Sr. and son in a statement and said that although the manager called the police and hotel security stepped in, “more could have been done to de-escalate the dispute.”

“We’re deeply disheartened about the recent incident of baseless accusation, prejudice and assault against an innocent guest of Arlo hotel,” the statement said.

Harrold Sr. had a follow-up statement of his own, via an Instagram post, thanking fans for their support. He also revealed that he and his son had filed a report for assault with the police.

Since Harrold Sr.’s Instagram post, NYPD announced that formal charges would be brought against the woman.

“After we were able to get video,” Rodney Harrison, the NYPD chief of detectives, said at a news briefing. “we’re now looking to charge this individual with assault and maybe even look at grand larceny or maybe even attempted robbery.”

