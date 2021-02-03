The demand that Stacey Abrams to receive her flowers is acknowledged loud and clear as the lawyer and voting rights activist was recently nominated as a candidate for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Abrams, along with a group of voting rights organizations headed by Black women, helped to change the tide of the 2020 presidential election, which then culminated in a historic win in the Georgia Senate runoffs, which saw the state’s first Black and first Jewish Senator secure seats in Congress.

“Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights,” Lars Haltbrekken, a Socialist Party member of Norway’s parliament told Reuters.

“Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society,” he continued.

Abrams joins the Black Lives Matter movement as nominees, where the winner will be announced in October. Other candidates, some who have stirred up controversy, include Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the World Health Organization, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and climate activist Greta Thunberg.

While Abrams’ efforts in reforming the way elections are won to ensure a peaceful transition of power are being lauded, conservative detractors are doing their best to derail Abrams’ rumored gubernatorial run in 2022.

According to The Hill, Abrams is the target of a GOP based group titled “Stop Stacey,” which intends to employ every tool in their arsenal to derail her if she does indeed decide to run for governor in 2022.

Abrams lost the campaign against current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in 2018 due to voter suppression tactics still currently being revealed and practiced due to the 2020 presidential election.

Lauren Groh-Wargo, who heads Fair Fight, an organization that Abrams founded after her 2018 loss tweeted a curt response to the groups efforts on Monday.

“Leader Abrams has made no decision about her political future, but here’s what I do know: GA Republicans failed on 11/3 and 1/5, with weak leaders, a disastrous COVID response, and families are suffering. Rather than a desperate distraction, perhaps they can #StartServing Georgians.”

Conservatives who pledge allegiance to the “Stop Stacey” group are painfully intimidated by Abrams’ widespread appeal, intelligence and political organizing power, which resulted in the registering of thousands of voters, who came from predominantly Black and brown neighborhoods.

