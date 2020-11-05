These candidates just made history

Even though the outcome of the presidential race is still up in the air, history was still made during the 2020 elections, with barrier-breaking down ballot candidates for the U.S. House and state legislatures opening new doors.

This election season saw a record number of women of color and LGBTQ candidates run for Congress this year. Some view it as a result of the 2018 barrier-breaking elected officials. That was the year that the first Muslim women were elected to Congress in the persons of Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). Moreover, the first Native American women, Reps. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) and Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) and the youngest congresswoman ever, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), all were elected. The 2020 election on Tuesday saw all of the 2018 trailblazers win reelection.

Here’s a rundown of the 2020 election history makers:

Mondaire Jones will be the nation’s first openly gay Black congressman.

Jones, a 33-year-old Democrat, earned a sizeable victory in New York’s 17th Congressional District.

IN a Tuesday tweet Jones said he was “grateful for the opportunity to serve the community that raised me — the community that just sent an openly gay, Black guy who grew up in Section 8 housing and on food stamps to Congress.”

I am humbled by the trust voters in Westchester and Rockland have placed in me, and grateful for the opportunity to serve the community that raised me — the community that just sent an openly gay, Black guy who grew up in Section 8 housing and on food stamps to Congress. https://t.co/O88nA5LN5q — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) November 4, 2020

Ritchie Torres will be the first openly gay Black and Latino congressman.

Torres, a Democrat, also cruised to victory in New York’s 15th Congressional District. Torres identifies as Afro-Latinx, and will be the nation’s first openly gay Latinx congressman.

On a Nov. 3 tweet, Torres said, “Tonight, we made history. It is the honor of a lifetime to represent the essential borough, the Bronx.”

Cori Bush will be Missouri’s first Black congresswoman.

The 44-year-old progressive, who was a Black Lives Matter activist in Ferguson, Missouri, easily won election in her state’s 1st Congressional District, after she defeated Rep. William Lacy Clay in an upset in the Democratic primary in August.

Record number of Native candidates are headed to Congress.

With six Indigenous candidates winning their U.S. House races, the chamber will now have the most Native lawmakers serving at once in its long history. Along with Haaland and Davids ― who made history two years ago as the first Native women elected to Congress ― two others won new terms.

One of the new members is Democrat Kaiali’i “Kai” Kahele, who won his race in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District. Kahele will be only the second Native Hawaiian to represent in Congress the state that birthed America’s first Black president, Barack Obama.

New Mexico now boasts a barrier-breaking House delegation that is all women of color. Along with Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, Republican Yvette Herrell (Cherokee), unseated a Democratic incumbent in the 2nd Congressional District and Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez (Latina) won an open seat in the 3rd Congressional District.

New Mexico is a state where people of color are the majority: 49% Latina, 37% non-Latina white, and 11% Native American.

Sarah McBride will be the nation’s first openly transgender state senator.

In winning her seat in Delaware, McBride will be the first openly trans person to serve in a state Senate.

“I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too,” McBride said in a Tweet Tuesday night.

I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too. — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 4, 2020

Several Muslim Americans make history as the first lawmakers of their faith in their states.

Three Muslim women won seats in their state Houses: Democrat Mauree Turner, a 27-year-old political newcomer who identifies as Black and queer, was elected in Oklahoma; Democrat Madinah Wilson-Anton, 27, did likewise in Delaware, as did Democrat Iman Jodeh in Colorado. All will be the first Muslim lawmakers in their state’s history.

In Wisconsin, Democrat Samba Baldeh became the first Muslim elected to the State Assembly, and in Florida, Democrat Christopher Benjamin, 47, became the first to win a state legislative seat in that state.