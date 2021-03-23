Around 90 million payments were delivered during the first batch shortly after the American Rescue Plan was signed into law. The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced direct deposits during this next round should be hitting bank accounts now.

However, the agencies noted that a large number of the payments going out now will also be mailed. So those who won’t see a direct deposit this week, should watch their mail carefully for a paper check or prepaid debit card.

Treasury and IRS said that additional batches of payments will be going out on a weekly basis moving forward.

“The IRS continues to send the third round of stimulus payments in record time,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Since this new set of payments will include more mailed payments, we urge people to carefully watch their mail for a check or debit card in the coming weeks.”

The IRS also recently re-launched the “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS.gov website to help Americas track their own payments. Here’s some things to know:

‘Payment status not available’

If you are getting “Payment Status Not Available” from the IRS stimulus check tracker, it could mean: You are not eligible for the payment; The payment has yet to be processed; or The IRS doesn’t have enough information to issue the payment to you. The agency said it will continue to issue the 2021 Economic Impact Payments throughout 2021.

When will SSI get their third stimulus check?

A date has yet to be set for when those receiving Social Security and other federal beneficiaries will get their money. Though the IRS has said those recipients will generally receive the third payment the same way as their regular benefits.

The IRS said if someone did not file a tax return and they receive SSA, RRB, SSI or VA benefits and their benefits are currently deposited to a Direct Express card, then the 2021 Economic Impact Payment will be deposited to that card.

Am I eligible?

The American Rescue Plan provides households with $1,400 for each adult, child and adult dependent, such as college students or elderly relatives. The payments start declining for an individual once adjusted gross income exceeds $75,000 and go to zero once income hits $80,000. The payment starts declining for married couples when income exceeds $150,000 and goes to zero at $160,000. A qualifying family of four would receive $5,600.

Do college students, adult dependents get the third stimulus check?

Unlike the first and second rounds of checks, payments for dependents in the third round are not restricted to only children under 17. Eligible families will get a payment based on all of their qualifying dependents claimed on their return, including older relatives like college students, adults with disabilities, parents and grandparents.” Now it’s important to note that if you’re a dependent, the check won’t go to you, it’ll go to whoever claims you as a dependent.

Can the $1,400 checks be seized by banks or creditors?

It depends on the type of debt that you have and who would be attempting to collect it. Like the previous rounds of stimulus checks, this aid can NOT be garnished by the federal government or the IRS. But it could be garnished from private companies.