White House disputes 'Blaxit' mass exodus of Blacks claim

Despite a recent report alleging an exodus of Black staff members, the Biden-Harris administration remains the most diverse in history. High-level African American staffers refuted a Politico story about a so-called “Blaxit” at the White House.

The widely shared story claimed at least 21 Black staffers have left the White House since late last year or are planning to leave soon. Politico said some who remain described a work environment with little support from their superiors and fewer chances for promotion. However, African American officials told the Black Press that the report amounts to “fake news.”

“Even though far more current and former staff told Politico about their positive experiences, Politico refused to communicate those findings to readers and instead devoted most of this article to comments that reinforce their narrative and present a disingenuous picture of the most diverse White House in history,” said Erica Loewe, the White House director of African American Media.

“Instead of including their on-the-record sentiments, Politico singled out Black staff who left at a normal time for general turnover and then intentionally kept their own perspectives about their stories in the dark,” Loewe asserted.

Trey Baker, the White House senior advisor for Public Engagement, also refuted the notion of a “Blaxit.”

“Every day, this administration works to ensure that it meets the President’s goals on day one: to approach every issue with an eye towards equity,” Baker said. “That includes both policy and personnel. I’ve seen firsthand the opportunities for growth and advancement at the White House. I know that there’s not only an open line of communication with senior staff but also ongoing efforts to be solutions oriented.”

Rykia Dorsey-Craig, a former communications director for Democratic California Congresswoman Maxine Waters and current White House senior regional communications director, called it an honor to work for the administration. She praised the Biden-Harris administration’s record on diversity.

“Every day that I walk through those gates, I am aware of what an honor and privilege it is to serve in a White House that prioritizes equity and staff advancement,” Dorsey-Craig said. “I was promoted within my first year and now manage the Regional Comms Team, one of the most integral parts of our comms operation. My leadership and ideas are clearly welcomed and recognized by senior leadership, and I remain committed to this team and our work each day.”

According to a Fact Sheet, the overall diversity of White House staff remains approximately the same as it was almost a year ago.

White House political appointees

44%

identify as racially and ethnically diverse senior staff

57%

female

40%

identify as racially and ethnically diverse

14%

Black

15%

Black staff have received senior level promotions