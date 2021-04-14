The police officer who shot Jacob Blake has returned to work.

Kenosha, Wisconsin police released a statement about its decision to allow the officer back on duty on Tuesday. They say an investigation revealed the officer’s actions were consistent with training.

“Although this incident has been reviewed at multiple levels, I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome; however, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made,” said Chief Daniel Miskinis per a statement released to Twitter.

Officer Rusten Sheskey was allowed to resume his work duties on March 31, per WISN 2. He had been on administrative leave since the shooting occurred.

-TheGrio