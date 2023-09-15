HISD opens Sunrise Center at West Orem YMCA

The Houston Independent School District has opened the first of six Sunrise Centers designed to serve students and families. The move is part of the district’s Destination 2035 plan to make HISD the first large district in the country to prepare all kids for the workplace and world of 2035. Sunrise Centers are intentional partnerships with existing community organizations and service providers. They are hosted in communities where HISD data shows there is the greatest need and community partners are selected based on data about the needs of students in that community. The West Orem YMCA site will serve the communities surrounding Madison High School and will provide social-emotional support and mental health services case management, basic needs support, literacy and other academic supports enrichment. HISD plans to launch five more centers by November 2023.

Workshop to help homebuyers

If your dream is to own a home, there is an event coming up in District B that you can’t miss. From Thursday, September 28 through Sunday, October 1, NACA, a national homeownership non-profit, will be helping people achieve their home ownership dreams. NACA provides mortgages with the lowest interest rates in the country to low-income people without considering their credit score. NACA also overcomes the lack of savings barrier since there is no down payment, no closing costs, or fees (these are paid by the lender), and no required mortgage insurance. NACA provides financial learning to help prospective homeowners find a home they can afford. The homebuyer event will take place at Green House International Church, 200 W. Green Rd. Please register for the homebuyer event at https://www.nacalynx.com/naca/webfile/member/event/eventType.aspx?txtEvent=DI.

HPD Youth Police Advisory Council seeks members

The Houston Police Department is inviting Houston area high school students to apply for the 2023-2024 Youth Police Advisory Council (YPAC).In addition to providing a direct link to Police Chief Troy Finner, the YPAC experience also fosters a platform for students to address issues affecting them and their diverse communities, participate in service projects for the betterment of our city and attend youth leadership conferences throughout the state. YPAC members are required to meet five times during the school year at the HPD Edward A. Thomas Building at 1200 Travis Street in downtown Houston. The application deadline is Sunday, October 1, 2023. Applications are available at https://www.houstontx.gov/police/vip/images/ypac-app.pdf.