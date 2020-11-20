Witness corroborates GOP leader Sen. Lindsey Graham’s attempts at voter fraud

Sen. Lindsey Graham is being accused of asking for the ballots of certain Georgia voters to be thrown out from the 2020 election in an effort to support President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal an election that was already decided by the American people.

Graham is the same person, who in 2015, said Trump was a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot” during a CNN interview. However, since Trump won the 2016 election, Graham has been the GOP member quickest to bend over forwards and backwards to do Trump’s bidding. Case in point: the recent accusation that Graham actively sought to have Georgia votes thrown out and discounted in order to give Trump the victory in the state during the 2020 Presidential Election.

Per CNN, Gabriel Sterling, an election implementation manager working with Brad Raffensberger, Georgia’s Secretary of State claims they were on a phone call and heard Graham asking if ballots can be thrown out by state officials.

“What I heard was basically discussions about absentee ballots and if a potentially … if there was a percentage of signatures that weren’t really, truly matching, is there some point we could get to, we could say somebody went to a courtroom could say well, let’s throw (out) all these ballots because we have no way of knowing because the ballots are separated,” said Sterling to CNN.

“There is no physical ability for this office to do anything along those lines,” in reference to tossing ballots. “If somebody wanted to go that route, they could go the court route.”

Raffensberger recently alleged that Graham asked if he could “look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out,” in reference to votes in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

Graham, however, denies the allegations. The sincerity of Graham’s word, however, has come under national scrutiny throughout the Trump presidency, but especially in 2020. Graham was one of the major proponents of blocking then President Barack Obama from appointing a new Supreme Court Justice 10 months before the 2016 election, claiming such a move by President Obama would rob American voters who were going to pick the next president a voice in the selection.

Graham was even recorded as saying if such a situation were to occur with the new president, that whether that person were Hillary Clinton or Trump, he would hold the same position, and object to their efforts to name a new Supreme Court Justice during an election year. He even told reporters on hand to roll the video tape and hold him to his word if the situation ever came up.

However, when that situation arose with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Graham was one of the loudest supporters of Trump’s right and obligation to name a replacement for Ginsburg even though voting in the 2020 election had already started.

Sterling said Graham’s request “might have gone a little to the edge of” what is acceptable.

Still Sterling added, “The president is going to continue to fight, his supporters continue to fight. Our job is to continue to follow the law, and we were answering process questions… that’s what we were doing on the call.”

Georgia just completed a full, by hand recount and certified that Biden won the state.

