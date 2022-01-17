Going nuclear

Democrats are pushing voting rights legislation through Congress, with no help from the GOP. That’s why there’s been talk of using a process known as the “nuclear option” to get the vote through. It basically means changing Senate rules to pass legislation with a simple majority. Senators need 60 votes to do just about anything in the Senate but change the rules through a filibuster, that takes only 51 votes. President Joe Biden has been lukewarm on the issue because it opens a Pandora’s box. You best believe when the Republicans get in control, they’ll do the same thing. But Biden finally decided to get off the high road, and do whatever it takes when it comes to voting rights.

It’s about time.

The fact that we have ZERO Republicans supporting voting rights means it’s time out for that bipartisn approach to making ish happen. Pass voting rights through a filibuster and let the chips fall where they may. Hey, maybe by the time Republicans regain control, sensible, non-scared-of-Trump Republicans will return and we can have amicable discussions on important issues. For now, break that olive branch in half and let’s pass voting rights.

Jim Crow 2.0

I hear a lot of people blaming Biden for the current stalemate on voting rights. Outside of getting rid of the filibuster, people need to realize Biden may be the most powerful man in America, but he cannot fix democracy. He cannot end Black voter suppression. The John Lewis Voting Rights Act can’t do it nor can grassroots organizers. Black people have successfully made it through slavery, reconstruction, Jim Crow, the Civil Rights Movement. Our resilience is getting us through current racial and social injustices and Karens at every turn. White people have always had their foot on our necks when it came to voting — either by law or in practice. We might not be facing church bombings, police beatings and death sentences while trying to vote. But we’re waiting longer in lines to vote, are more likely to be removed from voter rolls and face polling place closures more often.

But as we showed them in 2020, our Black National Anthem should be McFadden & Whiteheads, “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now.” The Black vote was never dependent on whether white people would come to their senses and change their ways. We took it…through showing up at the polls and showing out with our vote. Let’s keep taking what they keep trying to deny us.

Maya on the money

I’m going to be one of the first in line when the U.S. Mint rolls out its new quarters featuring famous writer, poet, and activist, Maya Angelou. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the newest coins celebrate the contributions of some of America’s most remarkable women, including Maya Angelou. This quarter is included as part of the American Women Quarters Program, passed through Congress in 2020. Up to five quarters will be released per year until the end of 2025. Along with Angelou, the series will feature Anna May Wong, widely considered the first Chinese American movie star, Sally Ride, the first American woman to fly to space, and Wilma Mankiller, the first woman to be principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin program. Maya Angelou, featured on the reverse of this first coin in the series, used words to inspire and uplift.

Maya is one of my faves, so I’m excited! (But don’t think I’m not missing the irony that Maya is on the back of a coin that has a slaveowner on the front. ***serious side-eye***). Now give us Harriet on that $20!

RIP, Sir

And finally, a long bow to a legend. Actor Sidney Poitier died this month at the age of 90. Head over to Defendernetwork.com and see how the actor is being remembered. Rest in paradise, Sir.

ON THE WEB

