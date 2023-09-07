On Facebook:

Houston’s hellish summer

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 21: Johnny Bouldin, 62, sits outside of his home during a heatwave on July 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Excessive heat warnings have been issued across Texas with a predicted high of 102 degrees in Houston. Credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

This summer has been hell – literally. With 65 days of above 100-degree temperatures, the summer of 2023 officially became the hottest summer on record in Houston. The suffocating heat pushed Texas’ energy grid to unprecedented limits and destroyed multiple decades-old all-time heat records. Good news, though, it may be coming to an end in the next couple of weeks. In the meantime, you can find everybody weighing in on social media about this unbelievable heat.

Knock, knock….it’s COVID

Yes, COVID is back and a new variant is getting a lot of attention. BA.2.86 is what health officials say is a “remix” of mutations common in other variants, meaning immunity gained through vaccination or previous infection will likely offer some protection. It’s already been spotted in Houston, so it might be time to go back to taking some health precautions like washing your hands constantly, wearing a mask, etc. That’s for those of you that even stopped….

Travis says no to Houston

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Credit: AMY HARRIS/INVISION/AP

Houston rapper Travis Scott has been under local scrutiny since 10 people died while attending his Astroworld Festival concert in 2021. So it should come as no surprise that when he released the dates for his upcoming Utopia-Circus Maximus tour, Houston was nowhere on the list. Scott is hitting up 28 cities in the United States and Canada from Oct. 11-Dec. 29, including Dallas and Austin. Though he hasn’t released an official statement, he appears to be saying ‘I’m good on my hometown.’

50 under fire

Credit: TMZ

Houston transplant, rapper 50 Cent is denying purposely injuring a fan after a video of him throwing a microphone into the crowd at his Los Angeles concert went viral. While performing on stage at Cryto.com Arena recently, the rapper tossed a microphone off the stage after it reportedly continued malfunctioning. It hit Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain in the head. She went to the hospital with a laceration on her head and later filed a police report saying 50 looked directly at her before throwing the mic. Of course, he denies intentionally trying to hurt anyone.

Deion brought receipts

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field with his team for an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Credit: AP Photo/LM Otero

Whether you’re a football fan or not, one topic that had everybody talking was Deion Sanders’ unbelievable Colorado win. Well, unbelievable to everyone but Deion. After posting a 27-6 record at Jackson State, Coach Prime is the talk of college football following his debut with Colorado. The Buffaloes, who finished 1-11 last season, defeated No. 17 TCU, 45-42, on the road Sept 2. Never one for modesty, Sanders barked back at anyone bearing a resemblance to a naysayer afterward.

Colorado’s massive gamble on coach Deion Sanders which is now paying off. The Buffs signed a huge five-year $29,000,000 deal with him in December 2022. The interesting part is that Colorado’s athletic director Rick George, at that time admitted to not having the money to pay for it. But it turned out to be a genius move by the Buffs who believed in the Prime Effect. They are now 1-0 after beating the National Championship contenders of last season, and it is only going to get better. Colorado saw this coming from a mile away, which is why they decided to believe in Coach Prime’s program which was then followed by loads of donations and support from the community creating a historic feat.

“We’re going to continuously be questioned because we do things that have never been done. And that makes people uncomfortable. When you see a confident Black man sitting up here and talking his talk, walking his walk, coaching 75 percent African Americans in a locker room, that’s kind of threatening. Oh, they don’t like that. But guess what? We’re going to consistently do what we do because I’m here and I ain’t going nowhere. I’m about to get comfortable in a minute.”

-Deion Sanders

“A lot of you didn’t believe in us. It’s crazy because you just got to understand our coach, Coach Prime, my dad, everywhere he went, he was a winner. Every game, every opportunity, he took advantage of.”

– Shedeur Sander

‘Not guilty’

Credit: TikTok

Yes, we’re still talking about the Montgomery Boat Brawl. That’s because five people charged in the Alabama riverfront brawl that drew national attention as white boaters fought with Black riverboat crew members have pleaded not guilty to assault and disorderly conduct charges. Four white boaters, who police said were filmed hitting or shoving a Black riverboat captain in Montgomery, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges. The brother who police said was filmed swinging a folding chair and hitting people in the subsequent melee, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges.

‘The ghetto of it all’

Speaking of brawls, there’s a new fight video making the rounds on social media that took place at a country music concert in Pittsburg, and this one was wild. It was ratchet. It was ghetto. It was gross. And it was white folks. Not only were these white girls brawling, they did it inside a frigging porta-potty. The whole thing took place recently at a country music concert in Pittsburgh. The white girl who did the most molly-whopping said she was just defending her mother, who had been attacked by the ‘molly-whopped.’ All we know is we hope white folks see that ghetto is a state of mind…..