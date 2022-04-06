Somebody get Dan

Y’all’s Lt. Governor is on one. I don’t know if he’s trying to be Trump on steroids or what. His latest quest – bringing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill to Texas. Patrick wants to pass a bill limiting classroom discussions about LGBTQ people as a way to protect kids from hearing about adults’ “sex lives” at young ages. (Because…you know teachers are having these heated discussions with kindergartners…***insert eye roll***) Newsflash, Texas teachers don’t teach sex in K-3rd grade. But hey, what’s a fact when a Republican is on a mission of misinformation.

Patrick’s announcement comes on the heels of a Republican-led spree to limit what can be taught in schools about race and American history, restrict what books about race and sexuality appear on library shelves and criminalize gender-affirming health care for transgender children, even treatment medical experts support. Texas Republicans (fresh off the heartbeat law and dismantling of voting rights) are following a national playbook of feeding off conservative parents’ fears that “critical race theory” is being taught in public schools and children are being exposed to obscene sexual content. Ted Cruz’s rant about the book “Anti-Racist Baby” during the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing sent the book to number one on Amazon. Hey Ted, my new book might make you uncomfortable and since you’re blasting books for no reason…..have at it. Sigh. Matter of fact, y’all get Ted, too.

Government makes it illegal to lynch someone….and it only took 200 tries

After more than 200 failed attempts, including a blocked measure as late as 2020, the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act has finally been signed into law by President Joe Biden. This is long overdue given the atrocities done to Emmett Till and others throughout history. While this is a massive victory, don’t get it twisted, it’s just a pea in the sea concerning the fight for Black rights in America. It’s important that we continue to work to deal with all the ways that anti-Black racism shows up, from police violence to the ways in which our votes and ability to express ourselves in a democracy are being stolen. But glad for this one step forward. Finally.

Let’s talk about Will….yes, still

ReShonda Tate, Managing Editor

I know, I know. We are all tired of talking about the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar fiasco. But allow me this moment not to talk about the event itself but how one decision can be life-changing. I don’t count people’s money but I’m sure Will’s pockets are fine enough to weather this storm. But Netflix, Apple and other companies have shelved his projects. Producers, managers, agents are vowing not to work with him again. His image is tarnished and millions of people are weighing in on his love life. Right or wrong, no matter how you feel about “the slap,” this one decision has had a tremendous impact on Will Smith’s life. His decision to walk on that stage, which he admits was an emotional one, has wiped out a dang-near squeaky clean lifetime as one of the country’s most beloved entertainers. I want that to serve as a cautionary tale for our young people (shoot, for all of us, really). We’ve seen all too often how one bad decision, often brought on by emotion, can mess up everything. So let’s talk about Will….not in a derogatory manner but how it’s imperative to contain our emotions. And if you’re harboring issues that can lead to a blow-up, which many think is what happened with Will, talk about it with a therapist. Let’s remove the stigma of therapy and deal with our issues….so that we don’t make life-altering decisions from one emotional act.

Before I go….

While we’re talking about Will…and the Grammys….and Ukraine….can we make sure we also talk about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, Ginny, who basically conspired with Jan. 6th terrorists to take down the government? No? Okay….it’s just me thinking this is worthy of discussion…..carry on….