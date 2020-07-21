Prairie View A&M, Apple team up to boost coding, creativity

Prairie View A&M University announced it will become a regional hub for Coding and Creativity as part of Apple’s Community Education Initiative and Tennessee State University’s HBCU C2 initiative designed to bring coding and creativity experiences to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and their communities.

“We are excited that our faculty and staff are participating in such an innovative program,” said James Palmer, Ph.D., Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs. “This partnership with Apple will allow us to provide career pathways into STEM industries for the next generation of student scholars who can directly impact communities of color through the increased presence of technology.”

The Computer Science (CS) Department in the Roy G. Perry College of Engineering (COE) will be the headquarters for this Apple initiative. CS/PVAMU becomes one of the eleven HBCU Hubs for Coding & Creativity. As a regional hub, CS/PVAMU will help organize various workshops/classes teaching Swift programming language (coding) to develop iOS apps.

Later this month, faculty leaders will participate in Apple’s virtual Community Education Initiative Coding Academy to learn about coding and app development using Apple’s comprehensive curriculum, which utilizes its easy-to-learn Swift programming language.

As part of its Community Education Initiative, Apple is supporting PVAMU with equipment and professional development to help the university become the pre-eminent regional HBCU C2 hub to bring coding and creativity to the Greater Houston and Waller County.