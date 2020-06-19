Prairie View to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on main thoroughfare

The City of Prairie View is taking to the streets today to demonstrate the belief that “Black Lives Matter.”

Mayor David Allen teamed up with Prairie View A&M University’s School of Architecture to design a template and paint a street mural that reads “Black Lives Matter.” The mayor chose University Blvd., or Sandra Bland Parkway, where Sandra Bland was arrested, as the location for the permanent mural.

“Students and alumni, leaving and coming into [the PVAMU] campus can read it and know that, in Prairie View, we’re doing our part to spread the message,” said Allen. “It solidifies the fact that we’re sick and tired of being sick and tired; we’re not going to go through the racial profiling unaddressed; we’re not going to go through some of what they did to people like George Floyd, Sandra Bland, and countless more, any more.”

Staff and students from PVAMU’s Fabrication Center created templates and renderings for the mural, which will be 12-feet wide and 19-feet tall, with three-feet of spacing in between. Students from the university’s eight colleges and school will pitch in to do the painting, which gets underway Thursday morning.