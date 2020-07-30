PVAMU releases free ‘HBCUs Info’ app created under new Apple partnership

In less than ten days since Apple announced Prairie View A&M University as one of its new eleven HBCU Hubs for Coding & Creativity, Professor Yonggao Yang, Ph.D., department head of Computer Science in the Roy G. Perry College of Engineering, has created a free app called “HBCUs Info.”

Last week, Dr. Yang participated in the Apple HBCU C2 coding workshop for faculty members that focused on coding and creativity, and iOS app development. He designed, implemented, and tested the app, which is a reservoir for all things historically black colleges and universities. Apple approved it.

“It has all the U.S. 107 HBCUs information, including [each] institution’s name, type (public/private), 2-year or 4-year institution, rankings, 4-year graduation rate, state, address, website, phone number, year founded, enrollment, room and board costs, tuition and fees, student-to-faculty ratio, median starting salary of alumni, and physical locations on the map,” said Yang, who also said he is glad to be part of the HBCU C2 program that will benefit PVAMU’s academic programs, students, and the community.

More details about HBCUs Info:

Available for free in the App Store

Can run on all iOS devices (iPhone and iPad with iOS v13.0 or above)

Has three tabs – “HBCUs Map,” “HBCUs List,” and “About HBCUs”