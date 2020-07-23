PVAMU to host summit on improving education outcomes for Black, Latinx boys

The Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center (TJCPC) and Minority Achievement, Creativity, and High-Ability (MACH-III) Center are focusing on the education and protection of Black and Brown boys for their second summit. The two research centers at Prairie View A&M University have invited leading researchers to share data and viable tips on how families, schools, and communities can help African American and Latinx males survive and thrive the dual pandemics they are facing: COVID-19 and systemic racism.

TJCPC Director Susan Frazier-Kouassi, Ph.D., says this year’s summit provides a unique opportunity to readdress persistent disparities that impact their educational outcomes. “This summit will provide African American and Latinx young males, their families, communities, and schools with research-based information on the disparities and suggestions for where to go from here,” Frazier-Kouassi said.

Education researchers will also address how COVID-19, the digital divide, racism, and police brutality has turned a spotlight systemic challenges in public education. “I think when we discuss African American and Latinx young male educational achievement, we often do not discuss the larger systems that affect their education,” said Stella Smith, Ph.D., Associate Director of MACH-III. “A critical discussion about school segregation is necessary to begin to systematically change the outcomes for them.”

Event: 2nd Second Annual Summit on Improving the Outcomes of African American and Latinx Male Youth

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. CST

Where: ZOOM Webinar and live on Facebook

Registration: https://bit.ly/2XMon8t

For more information, contact Dr. Susan Frazier-Kouassi at 936-261-5209 or [email protected], or Dr. Stella Smith at 936-261-3656 or [email protected].

