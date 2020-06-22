Texas Health and Human Services announces new COO

Maurice McCreary, Jr. has been named the Texas Health and Human Services Commission’s Chief Operating Officer, effective July 20.

“Maurice’s extensive business development and project management experience in the health care field is a welcome addition to our agency, and we’re excited he will be joining the HHS team,” said HHS Executive Commissioner Phil Wilson.

The chief operating officer is responsible for overseeing the agency’s information technology, procurement and contracting services and system support services.

McCreary most recently served as the interim chief executive officer of Hamad General Hospital, a 660-bed tertiary care facility in Qatar, where he led daily operations of the clinical and non-clinical support services departments and facilities management. McCreary also oversaw $344 million in state-of-the-art construction projects that included a new 20-room operating theater and a 300,000-square-foot trauma and emergency department.

Prior to his work at Hamad General Hospital, he was associate project director for the Sidra Medical and Research Center where he oversaw and provided best practices guidance on schematic design for construction. Additionally, McCreary served as lead business subject matter expert for core hospital information systems solutions. Before joining Sidra Medical and Research Center, McCreary held various roles at the University of Maryland Medical System.

McCreary earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland. He received certification in Data Science and Analytics from University of California Berkeley Haas School of Business and completed the Advanced Management and Leadership Program at the University of Oxford Saïd Business School. He is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.