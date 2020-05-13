Texas launches SNAP online grocery purchases pilot

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission today announced the launch of a statewide pilot program allowing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients to purchase groceries online at participating retailers for curbside pickup or delivery starting Wednesday.

“As we respond to this pandemic, the state of Texas is committed to helping SNAP recipients throughout the state access nutritious food for their families,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “I thank HHSC for launching this new program and for its continued work to help Texans in need while containing the spread of COVID-19.”

Starting Wednesday, May 13, SNAP recipients can visit participating retailer websites and use their Lone Star Card to purchase groceries for curbside pickup or delivery. Currently, participating retailers in Texas are Walmart and Amazon.

“This innovative initiative helps provide healthy food to Texas families who need it the most during this challenging time,” said HHS Access and Eligibility Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. “We’re committed to reducing food insecurity for at-risk Texans.”

SNAP funds may only be used for grocery purchases. Other associated charges such as delivery or convenience fees may not be paid for with SNAP benefits. SNAP recipients do not need to make any changes or updates to their account to use this new benefit and only need their PIN to complete transactions.