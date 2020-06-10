TSU regents announce scholarship fund for George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna

The Board of Regents of Texas Southern University (TSU) honors the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest. Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third Ward and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School.

The Board, in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna. TSU’s executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University.

“This Board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life,” said Albert H. Myres, chair of the Board of Regents. “We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life.”

“The TSU Foundation is proud to provide this privately-funded scholarship to Ms. Floyd,” said Gerald Smith, chairman of the TSU Foundation. “We know the value of an education in the pursuit of solutions and generational progress. We look forward to embracing her into the TSU family.”

Myres said that George Floyd’s powerful legacy will be strengthened by the offer of an educational pathway for his daughter.