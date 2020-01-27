TV show highlights Nigerian food and culture in Houston

Chef Marcus Samuelsson has a unique perspective on food and culture, with family roots in Sweden and Ethiopia.

His exposure to those cultures and their cuisine has helped spark his interest in learning about food from all over the world and how it’s woven into American food and culture.

That’s the subject of his PBS series No Passport Required, which, in an episode airing on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. on Houston Public Media TV 8, highlights the food and culture of Houston’s Nigerian community and that of other West African cultures found in the city.