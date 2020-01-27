TV show highlights Nigerian food and culture in Houston

By
Defender News Service
-

During Samuelsson’s visit to the most diverse city in America, he explores the food and culture of the Nigerian, Senegalese, Ghanian and other West African communities by cooking with chefs and home cooks; visiting pop-ups and tasting menu restaurants; and learning a dance called the shaku shaku, according to the episode’s description.

The show features seven businesses in the Houston area, including Wazobia Market, Safari Restaurant, Suya Hut, Jolly Jolly Bakery, Taste of Nigeria, Indigo and Cafeza.

The episode will air on PBS Primary on the following dates:

Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.
Jan. 27 at 9 p.m.
Jan. 29 at 2:30 a.m.,
Feb. 2 at 2 a.m.

You can also stream the full episode here.