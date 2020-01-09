Two Black executives sue McDonald’s for alleged racial discrimination

Easterbrook, who was fired in November over an admitted consensual relationship with an employee, was named as a defendant in the lawsuit along with current CEO Chris Kempczinski and Charles Strong, the Chicago-based west zone president for McDonald’s.

“In shocking ways difficult to overstate, McDonald’s under Easterbrook and Kempczinski declared war against the African American community,” the lawsuit said.

McDonald’s issued a statement Wednesday addressing the lawsuit and disputing its allegations.

“At McDonald’s, our actions are rooted in our belief that a diverse, vibrant, inclusive and respectful company makes us stronger,” the company said, noting that 45% of its corporate officers and all 10 of its field vice presidents are people of color. “While we disagree with characterizations in the complaint, we are currently reviewing it and will respond to the complaint accordingly.”

Carmen Caruso, a Chicago-based attorney representing Guster-Hines and Neal in the lawsuit, said Wednesday both employees are on a leave of absence from their positions at McDonald’s.

Guster-Hines and Neal also filed charges of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Caruso said.