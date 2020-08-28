Two Houston ISD campuses selected for Microsoft Imagine Academy

Students at HISD’s Edison Middle School and Yates High School will receive innovative technological instruction through the Microsoft Imagine Academy as part of the company’s partnership with the City of Houston to stimulate digital literacy in economically disadvantaged communities.

Edison Middle School and Yates High School students will receive virtual instruction in coding, IT infrastructure, data science, and attend virtual Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) camps. High school students will also receive training in Artificial Intelligence, modern workplace tools and office productivity in preparation for earning certifications.

“This is an incredible opportunity for students at Edison and Yates, who will gain the tools and knowledge they need to close high-tech skills gaps,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “Participating in the Microsoft Imagine Academy has the potential to be a game-changer for our middle and high school students.”

Microsoft Corporation’s educational component is part of its digital alliance with the City of Houston to innovate in big data, artificial intelligence, and the digital field to stimulate economic recovery.

“I am excited to see our partnership with Microsoft expand to include these two schools in our city’s Greater East End and Third Ward communities,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “Preparing young people to be dynamic members of Houston’s 21st century workforce is a crucial part of the high-tech vision we have for our city.”

Microsoft will begin offering its educational programs at Edison and Yates this fall and will continue providing instruction until 2022 in accordance with the digital alliance.