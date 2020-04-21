UH psychology professor joins stars on BET pandemic relief effort

Joining a cavalcade of stars including Alicia Keyes, John Legend, Usher and Tiffany Haddish, University of Houston psychology professor Rheeda Walker will take part in the BET rally for communities impacted by COVID-19 on Wed. April 22 at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time.

The two-hour broadcast, called Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort, is hosted by actor Anthony Anderson along with stars Kelly Rowland, Terrence J and Regina Hall.

“Given how Coronavirus has disproportionately impacted African Americans who are on the front lines of essential services and subject to chronic health conditions, it’s important to see the community come together to increase awareness and much needed support,” said Walker, director of the Culture, Risk, and Resilience Lab at the University, who will offer psychology tips to get through the pandemic and quarantine.

In part, Walker was selected because she is an expert on the “mental health crisis” in the black community.

“We’re living in unprecedented times and it’s important to be careful about our catastrophizing self-talk – the kind of thinking that says we can’t manage social distancing and this new reality,” said Walker. She advises remembering we are not alone.

Wednesday’s broadcast special may just do the trick.

Idris Elba, Don Cheadle Mike Epps, Ludacris, Fantasia, DJ Khaled and Chance the Rapper will also appear on the show, and the list goes on. The special will also provide updates from communities around the world, including South Africa, France and the UK.

BET announced the broadcast will be simulcast across BET and BET Her domestically, along with their internationals channels bringing awareness to over 90 million homes. BET will join forces with Bounce to help expand the audience to include free, over-the-air broadcast viewers with Bounce simulcasting.

For more information on the telecast click here.