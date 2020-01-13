‘We must keep our focus on the students’: Commissioner Ellis after TSU president put on administrative leave

The Texas Southern University Board of Regents put President Dr. Austin Lane on administrative leave Friday, pending an investigation by the audit committee.

“Now is the time to wrap our arms around the students, the faculty and the entire TSU family to preserve and protect this incredible institution so it can continue to develop future Texas leaders for generations to come,” said Commissioner Rodney Ellis, an alumnus of Texas Southern University.

“Regardless of the circumstances surrounding the Board of Regents’ decision regarding the president, we must keep our focus on the students and fulfilling the mission of TSU,” continued Ellis.

An announcement released by the board did not identify a reason for Lane’s leave.

“The Board is committed to ensuring all activities at the University are conducted in an ethical and transparent manner in accordance with the University’s mission, vision and values,” a statement issued by the board reads. “The University will have no further comment at this time.”

The Board has appointed CFO Kenneth Huewitt as the interim president.

Lane, who is the twelfth president of the university, started his tenure as president in 2016.