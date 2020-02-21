What to do for Black History Month this week

In commemoration of Black History Month, Houston is hosting several events this week:
FRIDAY, FEB. 21
- The Houston Public Library presents a Spike Lee Movie Marathon throughout February for audiences 18 and older. “Do the Right Thing” will be shown at 4 p.m. at Shepard-Acres Homes Neighborhood Library, 8501 W Montgomery, and at 4:30 p.m. at Freed-Montrose Neighborhood Library, 4100 Montrose. Info: houstonlibrary.org.
SATURDAY, FEB. 22
- Fort Bend County Libraries present actress/storyteller Jean Donatto in “Sister Rosa Parks, the Bus Stops Here,” at 11:15 a.m. at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond. Info: www.fortbend.lib.tx.us or 281-342-4455.
- The film “Hidden Figures” will be shown at 7 p.m. in front of Hall C at the George R. Brown Convention Center as part of Houston First’s Saturday Night Movies on the Plaza at Avenida Houston. Screenings will be followed by a Q&A on the relevance of the films to Black history. Popcorn and admission are free. Info: houstonfirst.com.
SUNDAY, FEB. 23
- The Houston Ebony Opera Guild presents its 29th African American Music Gala: A Concert Celebrating the Contributions of African American Women to Classical Music at 4 p.m. at Westbury United Methodist Church, 5200 Willowbend. Original compositions and arrangements by leading Black female composers will be performed. Dr. A. Jan Taylor, a nationally acclaimed choral director, will conduct. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Info: houstonebonymusic.org or 713-335-3800.
TUESDAY, FEB. 25
- Author and historian Naomi Carrier will be a Hermann Park Rotary Club Black History Month speaker at 6 p.m. at the Judson Robinson Jr. Community Center, 2020 Hermann Drive. Info: 281-704-6655.
THURSDAY, FEB. 27
- The University of Houston-Downtown hosts “African American Psychology: Examinations for A Positive Perspective,” at 10 a.m. in One Main Building, Room N1099. Guest speaker is Dr. Stacie De Freitas, UHD associate professor of Psychology and assistant chair, Department of Social Sciences. Info: uhd.edu.
- The Houston Museum of African American Culture, in partnership with the Greater Houston Black Chamber, presents a screening of “Boss: The Black Experience in Business,” at 6:30 p.m. at HMAAC, 4807 Caroline. The two-hour documentary traces the lives of African American entrepreneurs over 150 years. The screening will be followed by a brief Q&A with Tiko Reynolds-Hausman, GHBC, and Winston Labbé, Unity National Bank of Texas. Info: hmaac.org