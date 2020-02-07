What to do for Black History Month this week

In commemoration of Black History Month, Houston is hosting several events this week:

FRIDAY, FEB. 7

The film “Harriet” and a discussion will be presented by Prairie View A&M University at noon at the Northwest Houston Center, Room 107, 9449 Grant Road. Info: pvamu@edu.

SATURDAY, FEB. 8

A workshop titled “Paper Trails: Tracing African-American Ancestry” will be held 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Holocaust Museum Houston, 5401 Caroline St. Sponsors include the museum, Houston Public Library, Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research, Clayton Library Friends and Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society, Inc., Willie Lee Gay H-Town Chapter. Info: hmh.org.

The film “The Five Heartbeats” will be shown at 7 p.m. in front of Hall C at the George R. Brown Convention Center as part of Houston First’s Saturday Night Movies on the Plaza at Avenida Houston. Popcorn and admission are free. Info: houstonfirst.com.

SUNDAY, FEB. 9

The Society for the Performing Arts presents ‘We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’, featuring members of the Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Choir.

Inspired by the words and action of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Damien Sneed’s We Shall Overcome showcases repertoire from across the African American music traditions that electrified generations of civil rights activists and defenders with interwoven spoken word from Dr. King’s recorded speeches. Info: spahouston.org.

TUESDAY, FEB. 11

PVAMU hosts several events. A program on African American doctors’ contributions to medicine and science will be held at 2 p.m. at the John B. Coleman Library. The Coleman Library and Buffalo Soldiers National Museum present Melissa Waddy Thibodeaux as Harriet Tubman at 5:30 p.m. at the Northwest Houston Center. A performance of Step Afrika will be held at 7 p.m. in the Opal Johnson Smith Auditorium.

Capt. Paul J. Matthews, founder of the Buffalo Solders National Museum, will be a Hermann Park Rotary Club Black History Month speaker at 6 p.m. at the Judson Robinson Jr. Community Center, 2020 Hermann Drive. Info: 281-704-6655.

“The Black Cowboy: A Historical Perspective,” will be held from 7-8 p.m. at the George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond. Guest speaker will be Larry Callies, former rodeo rider, country music singer and founder of the Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg. Presented by Friends of the Library. Info: www.fortbend.lib.tx.us or 281-342-4455.