What to know about Harris County’s new face mask order

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a new mask order, mandating businesses to require wearing of face masks, starting Monday.

“The idea is to see this as a no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,” she said.

The order directs any businesses providing goods or services to require all employees or visitors to wear face coverings in areas of close proximity to co-workers or the public.

Face coverings may include homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas, or handkerchiefs.

Businesses must post the health and safety policy in a place where it can easily be seen by employees.

Kroger and H-E-B said they will be requiring masks.

The $1,000 fine could be a big motivator to some store owners, who have been struggling after being shut down for months.

The new order was issued in hopes of bringing the number of COVID-19 cases down.

The latest numbers show more than 3,100 people are hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19.

Bexar and Travis counties in the San Antonio and Austin area issued similar orders.

In the Houston area, Montgomery County authorities said they will not be issuing a mask order. Instead, they’ll recommend masks be worn.

The order is set to expire June 30, the same day the disaster declaration expires. But, both could be extended.

-ABC13