Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs
George Floyd died of a lack of oxygen from being pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck, medical experts testified at former Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial Thursday, emphatically rejecting the defense theory that Floyd’s drug use and underlying health problems killed him. “A healthy person subjected to what Mr. […]
DEFENDER NETWORK EXCLUSIVE
‘THIS IS BIGGER THAN OUR BROTHER’
GEORGE FLOYD FAMILY INTERVIEW
The family of George Floyd has been on an unbelievable journey since his death. As a community, we have seen the impact of George Floyd’s death on our country and the world but what about his relatives. What does the George Floyd family think about the juror selection process in Minnesota, the passage of the George Floyd Act, and what can the Black community do to help were just a few of the questions…
LATEST NEWS
April 8, 2021
In this week’s Defender… Is Mayor Turner’s power being threatened? Find out what a petition with 40,000 signatures is seeking to do. Many local leaders have come out publicly to denounce the TX “ Voter Suppression” bill. See what people like Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Former Harris […]
ENTERTAINMENT
Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack, lawyer says
DMX’s longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday evening at White Plains Hospital. “He had a heart attack. He’s quite ill,” Richman said. […]
SPORTS
Stratford Senior Saleyna Daniel: Multi-talented
Stratford senior pitcher/shortstop Saleyna Daniel, a Mississippi State commit, has been a star in the making on the softball field throughout her early career. In 2020, Daniel was named District […]
LIFESTYLE
Fit & Fine: Micah Grigsby
Who is Micah Grigsby? Age: 20 Occupation: Fitness Entrepreneur | Hardpoint Fitness Education: Ridge Point High School Motto: “Remain Resilient” Unknown facts: Cereal Addict I can jump very high. I […]