Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs

George Floyd died of a lack of oxygen from being pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck, medical experts testified at former Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial Thursday, emphatically rejecting the defense theory that Floyd’s drug use and underlying health problems killed him. “A healthy person subjected to what Mr. […]

DEFENDER NETWORK EXCLUSIVE

‘THIS IS BIGGER THAN OUR BROTHER’

GEORGE FLOYD FAMILY INTERVIEW
The family of George Floyd has been on an unbelievable journey since his death. As a community, we have seen the impact of George Floyd’s death on our country and the world but what about his relatives. What does the George Floyd family think about the juror selection process in Minnesota, the passage of the George Floyd Act, and what can the Black community do to help were just a few of the questions…

by Von Jiles

April 8, 2021

In this week’s Defender… Is Mayor Turner’s power being threatened? Find out what a petition with 40,000 signatures is seeking to do.  Many local leaders have come out publicly to denounce the TX “ Voter Suppression” bill. See what people like Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Former Harris […]

LIFESTYLE

Fit & Fine: Micah Grigsby

Who is Micah Grigsby? Age: 20 Occupation: Fitness Entrepreneur | Hardpoint Fitness Education: Ridge Point High School Motto: “Remain Resilient” Unknown facts: Cereal Addict I can jump very high. I […]

