Teachers and Mental Health: The COVID Effect
For years K-12 teachers have called for more attention to be paid to their mental heath in the face of daily, job-related stresses. Over this past coronavirus pandemic-dominated year, that call from Houston-area educators has reached a fever pitch, with seemingly no administrative support in sight. UNDER NORMAL CIRCUMSTANCES The […]
DEFENDER NETWORK EXCLUSIVE
‘THIS IS BIGGER THAN OUR BROTHER’
GEORGE FLOYD FAMILY INTERVIEW
The family of George Floyd has been on an unbelievable journey since his death. As a community, we have seen the impact of George Floyd’s death on our country and the world but what about his relatives. What does the George Floyd family think about the juror selection process in Minnesota, the passage of the George Floyd Act, and what can the Black community do to help were just a few of the questions…
LATEST NEWS
Witness who tried to aid George Floyd breaks down while testifying
Charles McMillian, a witness in the police killing of Houston natve George Floyd broke down in tears during his Wednesday testimony in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. As he watched the graphic body camera footage of the Floyd death, McMillian, 61, was overcome with emotion. The footage showed McMillian standing […]
ENTERTAINMENT
Megan Thee Stallion donates $50,000 following Atlanta shootings
Houston-native rapper Megan Thee Stallion is showing her support for the Asian community. She partnered with fashion brand Fashion Nova and activist Mary Lee to make a $50,000 donation to […]
SPORTS
Baseball Player To Watch: Heights’ Giovanni Garcia
Heights senior pitcher-short stop Giovanni Garcia, a University of St. Thomas commit, has a game to watch on the mound, field and batter’s box. When Heights baseball coach David Petty […]
LIFESTYLE
Fit & Fine: Michael Otule
Who is Michael Otule? Age: 32 Occupation: Sr. Business Analyst Education: University of Houston-Victoria Major: MBA- Management Motto: “To be freed to live my own life” Unknown facts: 1. I […]