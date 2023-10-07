Texans WR Nico Collins shows out in win over Steelers

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins had 168 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions during the Texans 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

TSU RB Jacorey Howard scores three TDs in win

Texas Southern running back Jacorey Howard, a product of Aldine, ran for 94 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead an attack that managed 568 yards of offense against Lincoln.

Astros earn sixth AL West title in seven seasons

The Astros did it the hard way, but finally clinched their sixth AL West championship after sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks last weekend. The reigning World Series champions went into the weekend with both their playoff and division championship hopes up in the air. But now Dusty Baker and the Astros have a bye during the wild-card round and begin postseason play Saturday. “At the end of the day, we kept it within striking distance and put it together at the end, which makes it very special,” Houston general manager Dana Brown said.

Texans rolling with back-to-back wins

Don’t look now but the Texans have won two straight games following Sunday’s 30-6 dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud continued an impressive start to his career by throwing for 306 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions or sacks. Suddenly, first-year coach DeMeco Ryans is looking like an NFL Coach of the Year candidate, and Stroud, the No.2 pick in the NFL Draft, is being mentioned as the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year. The Texans (2-2) will see if they can keep it going when they visit the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.

TSU Tigers notch first win of the season

The Texas Southern football team, expected to be one of the top teams in the SWAC this season, finally got into the win column with a Homecoming victory. Never mind the Tigers’ 52-7 rout came against Division II Lincoln University, a program most have never heard of and that dropped to 0-6 on the season. Sophomore quarterback Jace Wilson, who is now officially the Tigers starter after Andrew Body announced last week he is taking a medical redshirt year, completed 14 of 23 passes for 130 yards on the day. The Tigers (1-4) are off this weekend and return to action on Oct. 14 at Bethune-Cookman.