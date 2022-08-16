Once you’ve inhaled the smell of fresh cut grass and heard coaches’ whistles amid the sounds of on-the-field collisions, you know football is back.

For this upcoming 2022-23 high school football season, the Defender has listed the most notable players we expect to have impact this year. And the players to watch are….

Quarterbacks

Preston “PJ” Hatter, Spring Westfield

Kaleb Bailey, GP North Shore

DJ Lagway, Willis

Running Backs

Seth Davis, Katy

Jeremy Payne, Hightower

Parker Jenkins, Klein Oak

Chase Devaughn, Madison

Wide Receivers

Ja’koby Banks, FB Marshall

Jaquaize Pettaway, Lanham Creek

Jonah Wilson, Spring Dekaney

Ryan Niblett, Aldine Eisenhower

Jelani Watkins, Klein Forest

David Amador, GP North Shore

Dajohn Palomo, Spring Westfield

Cameron Heard, Furr

Tight Ends

Chico Holt, Strake Jesuit

Reid Mikeska, Briidgeland

Pierce Leverett, St. John’s School

Offensive Line

Cayden Bowie, Port Arthur Memorial

Nate Kibble, Atascocita

Ray’Quan Bell, Spring Westfield

Dramodd Odoms, Houston Lamar

Black Ivy, Clear Springs

Defensive Line

David “DJ” Hicks, Katy Paetow

Dylan Spencer, C.E. King

Samu Taumanupepe, Atascocita

Zachary Chapman, FB Marshall

Edge Rushers

Braylan Spencer, Friendswood

Kam Bizor, C.E. King

Trent Thomas, FB Marshall

Daymion Sanford, Katy Paetow

Inside Linebackers

Christian Braithwaite, Cy Ranch

Johnathan Hall, Katy

Alex Kilgore, Katy Paetow

Dylan Rodgers, Cy Woods

Defensive Backs

Micah Bell, Kinkaid School

Jayven Anderson, GP North Shore

Maurice Williams, Alvin Shadow Creek

Tay’shawn Wilson, Mayde Creek

Jacoby Davis, GP North Shore

Michael Patterson, FB Marshall