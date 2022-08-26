It appears Dennis Rodman will not be going to Russia, after all.

Days after the retired NBA star said he had been given permission to go to Russia in hopes of gaining the release of imprisoned WNBA star and Houston native Brittney Griner, Rodman is now changing his tune.

Rodman has told ABC that he will not be going to Moscow as he previously stated over the weekend.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise since Rodman’s plan “to go to Russia to help that girl” had seemed problematic from the start. Both the United States and Russia have confirmed that there are some negotiations going on for a prisoner swap, which is believed to include American detainee Paul Whelan and a Russian arms dealer who is imprisoned in the U.S., that could bring Griner home soon.

FILE – US Basketball player Brittney Griner looks through bars as she listens to the verdict standing in a cage in a courtroom in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 filed an appeal of her nine-year Russian prison sentence for drugs possession. Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on Aug. 4. She was arrested in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP, File) Chris Mosier holds a sign about Brittney Griner during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

An unsanctioned mission like the one Rodman, 61, was planning may have only complicated negotiations if were to be invited into Russia. The U.S. State Department made it clear earlier this week that Rodman’s diplomatic mission would not be on United State’s behalf.

In fact, the Biden Administration made it clear that no Americans, including Rodman, should travel to Russia right now. State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, told ABC News that if Rodman did travel to Russia, “He would not be traveling on behalf of the U.S. government.”

“We believe that anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder those release efforts,” Price added.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison earlier this month on drug smuggling charges. Griner, who plays basketball during the WNBA offseason near Moscow, was detained in February after vape cartridges containing hardish oil were allegedly found in her luggage at the airport on her return home to the United States.

The U.S. has declared Griner wrongfully detained by Russia. The U.S. and Russia have been at odds since Russia invaded Ukraine.