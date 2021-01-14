Bellaire combo Elijah Lawrence & Jacolb Cole are a duo to watch

In the last year’s basketball playoffs all eyes were on Bellaire High School after they ran through five rounds of the playoffs, ending their season just one game away from a trip to the state tournament after a 70-61 loss to Dickinson High School.

Yet, with three Cardinal starters returning from that Cinderella squad, this season is showing promise after Bellaire came out the gate with an 11-1 overall record (4-0 in district play).

Leading the way for the Cards is senior guard Elijah Lawrence, a Rice University commit, and sophomore utility forward Jacolb Cole. Both Lawrence and Cole provide Bellaire with instant offense, as seen in their 61-51 victory over crosstown rival Lamar wherein they combined for 57 points.

The Defender spoke with Lawrence and Cole after Bellaire’s win over Lamar to discuss their playing styles, lessons from last season and what that energy will bring them moving forward into this year.

Style of play

Lawrence: “Being a floor general, but I also get my points to help the team win.”

Cole: “Downhill type of style. I get to my spots and I get going at the free throw line.”

Streaky scoring

Lawrence: “I’m just playing my game and doing whatever I can to help my team get the ‘W’.”

Cole: “It feels great being able to contribute for the team and keep the momentum going.”

Lessons from last season

Cole: “Honestly, last year we will always remember that last game pushing us because that game hurt, and we just want to get back to that game.”

Leadership

Lawrence: “Honestly, it has been challenging this year with some new guys that don’t have the same experience. But it is coming along. I am really trying to be more vocal on both ends of the floor, and eventually it is going to come along.”

Interior defense

Cole: “I am always just working constantly to get stronger so that I can bang with the big dudes inside.”

Keys to success moving forward

Lawrence: “We just have to stay locked in on the court and off the court. I need to make sure that our mind is right. Last year, we went that far because we all had faith.”

Cole: “Keep the momentum high, keep getting up and down the court, and lock up on defense.”

About Elijah Lawrence

Instagram: @elithepg

@elithepg Players he studies: Rajon Rondo, Kendric Davis (SMU) and Darius McNeil (Cal, Berkley)

Rajon Rondo, Kendric Davis (SMU) and Darius McNeil (Cal, Berkley) Hobbies: Reading the Bible, church and Youth Group Kingdom Next

Reading the Bible, church and Youth Group Kingdom Next Favorite artist: Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Todd Tribbett and Lecrae

Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Todd Tribbett and Lecrae Shoutouts: God and family.

About Jacolb Cole