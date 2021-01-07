Bellaire Junior Endiah Lundy Can Ball

Junior Bellaire High School guard Endiah Lundy has been making plays for the Cardinals this season. On the offensive side Lundy has developed her game to create easy shots for herself using her speed and ball handling ability. And now as Bellaire’s starting point guard, she has proven to master the art of setting her teammates up for open looks when the defenses collapse.

Last year’s district champion Heights High School currently stands atop the 6A District 18 standings, and are the favorites of many to finish as champions. But don’t sleep on Bellaire, who is undefeated in district play and will have two shots at Heights before season’s end.

When Bellaire basketball coach Troy DeGar was asked what Lundy adds to the team, he stated, “This year she has stepped into the role of point guard. We have asked her to get in and out of our offensive sets.”

“She is also one of our key defenders that we use anytime we have to face off with an explosive offensive player because she is usually the one who wants to step up and accept that challenge at that role.”

The Defender spoke to Lundy during the winter break to discuss her style of play, decision making process on offense and the keys to success moving forward into the second half of the Cardinals basketball season.

Style of play

“I’m more of a facilitator. I like to pass the ball and get my teammates open.”

Getting teammates involved

“Driving and passing. And getting to the open lanes to get the ball to my teammates.”

Decision making process

“It all depends on how the other team is playing. If they are playing soft I can get my own shots. If they are playing more aggressive I use my teammates to help.”

Keys to success moving forward

“Teamwork and communication. We need to talk more on offense and on defense.”

About Endiah Lundy