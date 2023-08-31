Last season the Westbury Huskies finished fourth in 6A Region III District 18. They made the playoffs, but fell short to Memorial 42-0. With head coach Jarvis Kelley coming into his second year leading the program, Westbury returns five starters on offense and six on defense. One of the dynamic offensive starters is wide receiver Christopher Jones.

“Chris has really stepped up. It started in the off-season when he first started getting offers. Chris had seven division one offers off the back,” said Kelley.

Jones, a three-year varsity letterman, recorded over 658 yards and four touchdowns last season. This performance got the attention of a few camp directors which allowed him to be seen by more colleges.

“Receiving my first offer was great. I was happy because I knew if I received that one as a junior, I would receive a lot more,” said Jones.

Jones attended multiple camps and combines, but his one-on-one performance and his 4.39 40-yard dash time during the Texas Verified Prospects Camp left everyone asking, “Who is this kid?”

“At Westbury we’re good, we just have a lot of people that’s slept on. We’re the underdogs, but we’re going to show them,” said Jones.

Jones later received offers from Lane College, Grambling State University, Texas State University, University of North Texas, Prairie View A&M University, Illinois State University and Stephen F. Austin.

“When those offers came, you would expect the kid to get the big head. But no, he did the exact opposite. He took on a leadership role. He’s very mature and he understands what we do on both sides of the ball. He’s a great kid,” said Kelley.

Jones is now committed to Texas State where he plans to play football while majoring in business.

“I committed to Texas State because when I was at their camp I bonded with their players. They helped me see areas I could improve and treated me like I was one of theirs. The coaches check up on the players, text, call, they make sure you’re okay,” said Jones.

On the next level Jones will play more on the defensive side of the ball at the cornerback position. However, this isn’t a new position. Jones began playing football when he was five years old with the Red Raiders at Law Park.

“Watching my big brothers growing up and seeing them play football and everybody cheering them on made me want to play too,” said Jones.

In middle school, cornerback was his main position, but he began to play dual roles in high school.

“We always teach the kids first because we want to build the kid’s football IQ, going off down and distance,” said Kelley. “That determines the technique they’re going to play on those particular downs. He’s really taking on playing defense because there’s a 90% chance, they’re recruiting him to play cornerback at the next level.”

When asked what advice would he give to others who are thinking about playing on the collegiate level, Jones replied, “Keep on following your dreams.”

About Christopher Jones

Class: 2024

IG: @christhafool

Twitter: @imchrisjones1

Position: Wide receiver

Height & weight: 6-feet-1, 175 pounds

Player he studies: Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills)

Status: Committed to Texas State

Favorite artists: NBA YoungBoy, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, King Von

Favorite subject: Reading

Shout-outs: Coach Kelley, Mom, Dad, Bryce Nwoko, Ra’kwan Reed, Derrick Brown